The East Baton Rouge All Parish Jazz Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The show is sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and its Fine Arts Department. Students auditioned to be selected as part of the two Honor Jazz Bands that will be performing and are among the best of the best high school musicians in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Admission is $13 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.