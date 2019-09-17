Theatre Baton Rouge will open Arthur Miller's classic drama "The Crucible" on Sept. 20 on its Main Stage.
The play kicks off the theater's 2019-20 Capital Series and is directed by George Judy, a theater professor at LSU.
Miller’s "The Crucible" revolves around a young farmer, John Proctor, played by Kenneth Mayfield, his wife, Elizabeth, played by Jenny Ballard, and a young servant girl, Abigail, played by Caroline Fedducia, who maliciously causes Elizabeth’s arrest for witchcraft.
John brings Abigail to court to admit the lie. But John is also accused of witchcraft and instead of saving his wife is ultimately condemned with a host of others.
Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, some contend the period drama is a timely parable of contemporary society. Set in the scorching context of the 17th-century Salem witch trials, Miller’s script pulses with the destructiveness of socially sanctioned violence, the power of hysteria and rancor, the blindness of zealots and the heart of one tortured man trying to find his own goodness.
"The Crucible" will run Thursdays through Sundays through Oct 6 at 7155 Florida Blvd. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. An additional 2 p.m. matinee is Sept. 28.
Tickets are $26, $20 for students, at (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.