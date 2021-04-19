Of Moving Colors Productions will stage its in-person spring performance, "POP" at 7 p.m. April 24 in the Brown-Holt Theatre at the Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive.
The program will feature dance works inspired by musical legends, who have influenced generations young and old.
“POP” will premiere work by select company dancers choreographing pieces to the songs of such pop legends as Madonna, Prince, David Bowie, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Cher, Donna Summer, Lady Gaga and RuPaul.
The spring show will be followed by a week-long virtual crowdfunding campaign with interactive games and a “Legends of Pop” costume contest. After that comes Of Moving Colors' annual gala, “Legends of Pop” on May 14 at Gallery 14, at 212 S. 14th St., Suite D.
For tickets and information, visit ofmovingcolors.org.