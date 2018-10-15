Lin Emery's wind-powered sculptures whirl and twirl, their odd shapes tossing your reflection to the upper reaches of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.
Her pieces, displayed in the museum's "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature" exhibit, are meant to reflect the environment, says Elizabeth Weinstein, assistant director of interpretation and chief curator.
And, at the LASM, you are part of that environment.
The exhibit maps the ever-evolving career of the 92-year-old New Orleans artist.
It begins with Emery's use of water to move her sculptures, then her experimentation with magnets and finally the incorporation of ball bearings and wind-powered movement in the aluminum pieces that have won her worldwide notoriety.
Emery, who was born in New York and settled in New Orleans in 1945, has long been fascinated by kinetic sculptures, turning to the art form in 1954.
In the museum's exhibit of more than 30 of Emery's works, presented in chronological order, are examples of her water-powered "aquamobiles" which give way to the sculptures moved by magnets.
"When she installed a magnet sculpture in one building, the power from the magnets started bringing down the ceiling," Weinstein says. "So, she started looking for another way to power her kinetic sculptures."
That's when Emery's friend and fellow kinetic artist George Rickey introduced her to ball bearings, the exact engineering innovation Emery needed. She began incorporating it into her own art.
The results fill the better part of the museum's downstairs main gallery, with one 20-foot sculpture, "Maine," greeting visitors in the lobby area.
The polished aluminum pieces standing in the upstairs windows show how her art reflects the environment, mirroring the nearby Mississippi River and I-10 bridge along with the green grass that rolls down the levee.
Another side of Emery is explored in the pieces she calls audio-kinetic installations, where the movements create musical tones. Some are powered by motors. In others, called kinesones, tones are produced by mallets.
Emery created her first musical piece in 1982, a wind-activated sculpture she titled "Wind Kinesones," for the InterContinental Hotel in New Orleans. The piece had 14 aluminum bars, each tuned to a different note, with an internal hammer activated by the wind sounding the notes.
The exhibit also has examples of Emery's process, found in the paper and plastic maquettes for a 9-foot sculpture from 1983 she titled "Anthem," which stands outside the Louisiana State Museum near Capitol Park.
"These are what she calls her sketches," Weinstein says. "She doesn't draw them. She constructs them on a small scale."
Like an engineer or architect, Emery problem-solves her sculptures so the pieces glide smoothly, barely missing each other as they twirl. It's about aesthetics and balance.
Lin Emery: A Force of Nature
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Through Jan. 13.
WHERE: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road
ADMISSION: $9; $7.50 ages 3-12 and 65 and older
INFORMATION: (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org