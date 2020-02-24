Theatre Baton Rouge will open Ken Ludwig's farce, "The Fox on the Fairway," on Feb. 28 on its Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.

The show will continue on March 1, March 5-7 and March 12-15. Performances are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. An additional matinee will be staged on March 7.

The comedy, directed by Jason Breaux, is Ludwig's tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, taking audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club.

Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics.

Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors and students. There will be an ASL interpreted performance on March 8. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit TheatreBR.org.