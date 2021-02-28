Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "Hollywood Hits!" concert at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive. David Torns will conduct music from favorite films. Tickets are $19 to $65. Tickets for the live virtual stream are $30. Visit brso.org.
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Clybourne Park," running March 19-21 and March 25-28 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Performances are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30.75; $25.75 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s Foods are partnering to host the "Monday's Favorite Meal: Red Beans, Sausage and Rice" art competition commemorating the state's iconic Monday meal in an effort to educate the younger generation about the tradition. The contest has three divisions: fifth through eighth grades, ninth through 12th grades and adults 18 and older. Entrants must be Louisiana residents and students must be registered in a Louisiana school. All media except photography will be accepted, and art must interpret the theme of red beans and rice. The deadline is March 22. For more details and to enter, visit MondayTradition.com/Contest/.
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will open the exhibit, "Centered Around Culture: Quilts by Cely Pedescleaux," on March 6. The show runs through May 30. Also, visitors touring the "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" exhibit on March 7, the show's last day, will have the added bonus of meeting with West Baton Rouge Museum’s resident blacksmith, Gary Hart, who will have examples of historical architectural hardware and reproductions he made by hand for visitors to examine as they tour the gallery space. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Tickets are on sale for two performances by Ranky Tanky at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 3 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. The concert is part of the center's Allstars Concert Series. For prices and tickets, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.