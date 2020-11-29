Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Holiday Brass at Whimsical Alley" outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 4512 Virginia St., Zachary. Tickets are $30 by visiting concerts.brso.org.
Registration is open for Red Magnolia Theatre Co.'s Zoom webinar, "The Unexplored Artist Seminar with Heidi Hayes," at 2 p.m. Dec. 6. Hayes is a Philadelphia-based singer/actor, arts educator and creative consultant. The cost is $20; free for college students. To register, email education@redmagnoliatc.org. For more information, call (225) 300-6297.
Registration is open for Opéra Louisiane's Christmas at Crowne from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. The event includes local vendors and a performance of "Amahl and the Night Visitors." The event is free, but only 250 people are permitted by registering at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/ir8h3C0awvf1MI2L9zPvsw.
Kids Orchestra will premier its video celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth at noon Dec. 15 on its Facebook page as part of the Global Ode to Joy movement. For more information, visit kidsorchestra.org/events.
The Louisiana Veterans Museum Foundation has postponed the Dec. 8 Roarin’ on the River II event, where Richard Lipsey will be given the Patriot Award, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new date is expected to be announced within a few weeks. For more information, email info@usskidd.com or call (225) 342-1942.
The Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University is showing the exhibit, “Pioneers in Politics: Examining Influential Political Figures as Revealed in the Holdings of the Center” through March 10 on the third floor of the Sims Library on campus in Hammond. For more information, call (985) 549-2151.
Tickets are on sale for a socially distanced concert by Ray Boudreaux with special guests singer-songwriter Julian Primeaux and powerhouse vocalist Teka Briscoe on Dec. 10 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St. For tickets, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
The Shadows Christmas Craft Market will take place in the Shadows gardens, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original work. Admission $5 and $3 for ages 6-11. For more information, visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.