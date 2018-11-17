Jayce Guerin will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, as part of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's free evening music series.
The On Pointe Music Concert Series is being staged on Thursdays at Pointe-Marie, 14200 River Road, a new development on the Mississippi River, 15 minutes south of the downtown area, just west of L’Auberge Casino and Hotel.
The series is an eclectic array of musical entertainment celebrating local and regional artists, and those attending can bring their lawn chairs and blankets for the performances. Magpie Café will offer food and beverages.
Upcoming performances are The Magnolia Strings Trio on Dec. 6, the Bobby Campo Quartet on Dec. 13, Christmas carols by local theater troupes lead by Theatre Baton Rouge on Dec. 20 and Rhett Guillot on Dec. 27.
For more information, visit artsbr.org.