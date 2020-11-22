Richard Lipsey will receive the Louisiana Veterans Museum Foundation's Patriot Award during its Roarin' on the River II fundraiser on Dec. 8.
The 1940s-themed fundraiser, which benefits the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the museum, 305 S. River Road, and will include hors d’oeuvres by chef John Folse, beverages by Laissez Versez and Three Roll Estate and entertainment.
Lipsey's patriotism dates to his time as a student when he was a cadet colonel division commander of the LSU Cadet Corps of 3,000. As a young infantry officer, he led the restoration of Camp Polk’s facilities, leading to the camp becoming officially Fort Polk.
While serving as Gen. Philip C. Wehle’s aide de camp in Washington, D.C., Lipsey commanded the honor guard of slain President John F. Kennedy.
In recent years, he has led the restoration of the Memorial Tower at LSU with a new museum to honor its military history.
Lipsey has served on several charitable, civic and advisory boards, including several at LSU. He is a longtime higher education leader and served on the Louisiana Board of Regents from 2013 to 2019 and is still involved with early childhood education, kindergarten through 12th grade and higher education.
The USS Kidd and the museum will be open for touring, observing coronavirus restrictions, during the event.
A limited number of tickets at $75 each are available through the museum’s online store at usskidd.com/product/roarin-on-the-river-december-8th-2020.
For more information, call (225) 342-1942 or email info@usskidd.com.