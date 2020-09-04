Randy Roussel’s photographic show “The Year of No Azaleas” will open on Sept. 20 in the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. The exhibition will run through Sept. 28.
Roussel wrote a poem to accompany and provide context for his visual exhibition. Here is an excerpt:
“Climate change, a pandemic, social unrest.
Changes in rhythms yield different imagery
It is a year demanding introspection.
Yesterday is not today; and tomorrow will not be today.
It is the Year of No Azaleas.”
Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. All visitors are required to wear masks.
An opening reception, with social distancing, will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
All photographs in the exhibition will be available for purchase with proceeds donated to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, the future home of the Arts Council featuring collaborative artist workspace, the Shell Gallery, a black-box theater, a recording studio and a rooftop terrace.
For more information, email bmorfitt@artsbr.org or visit artsbr.org.