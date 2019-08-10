- Tickets go sale Aug. 13 for three music-themed planetarium shows commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road: "America’s Musical Journey" at 5:15 p.m., "Laser Beatles" at 6:15 p.m., and "The Pink Floyd eXperience" at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for all three shows, which include admission to the Main Gallery and two glasses of wine, are $20. (225) 344-9478. Tickets also will be available at the admissions desk on the day of the event. Seating is limited.
- Auditions for the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus are ongoing by appointment through Aug. 15 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Contact chorusmaster David Shaler at (225) 924-6269, ext. 233, or dashaler@gmail.com.
- Auditions for two Theatre Baton Rouge's productions, "The Rocky Horror Show" and "A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder," are set. Vocal auditions for both productions will be Aug. 17 with dance auditions on Aug. 18. All auditions are by appointment only. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Red Magnolia Theatre Company's fundraiser, "Steel Magnolias: An Evening with Clairee and Ouiser," at 7 p.m. Aug. 22, at the Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Performers will pay homage to some of the most iconic women of screen, stage and song. Tickets are $30-$50. redmagnoliatc.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
