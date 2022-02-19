Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie," opening March 4 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.
- This week will be your last chance to see Kristen Downing's exhibit, "Black Health and Wellness," which runs through Thursday at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. There will be a "Healing History" closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in the gallery. For more information, visit artsbr.org/healing-history.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of Calvin Ramsey's "The Green Book" March 12-13 at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $25 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
- The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Candlelight Concert, "Bach to the Beatles," is at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. The Thursday performance is sold out. Tickets are $30 at brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for An Evening with Sona Joborteh at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. Jobarteh is a world-renowned multi-instrumentalist and composer from Gambia and is the first professional female Kora virtuoso to come from any of the West African Griot families. Tickets are $30-$60 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, hosts Stargazing in the Pennington Planetarium from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the LSU Symphony Orchestra's concert, "Works for the Stage," at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Drive, on campus. Tickets are $18 by visiting lsu.edu/cmda/events.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments