Iridescence, the new exhibit at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has opened and will be on view through July 31, 2022. Through works of art by Karl Gaff (Ireland), Ted Kinsman (New York), Christopher Marley (Oregon), Kate Nichols (California), Soo Sunny Park (New Hampshire), Jennifer Robison (Louisiana) and Franziska Schenk (England), along with partners from LSU, the exhibit explores the scientific principles that explain the rainbow-like phenomenon of iridescence. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
Baton Rouge General's Arts in Medicine is calling for artists to submit work to its Café Gallery, an art exhibit located in the cafeteria on the Bluebonnet campus. The show's theme is “What a Wonderful World.” Entry deadline is Aug. 20. All work must be two-dimensional in sizes ranging from 5 feet by 5 feet to 48 feet by 60 feet. For complete requirements, email artsinmedicine@brgeneral.org.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, has opened the exhibit, "Fantasy II in Exile," an ode to a long-departed LGBTQ+ nightclub in Lafayette by artists Jacob Todd Broussard and Emile Mausner. The show explores what it means to find community in retreat, after a year where social gatherings have been put on hold. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
Longtime program director Daniel Ladmirault has been named the new executive director of Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Started in 2000 by Maureen Brennan, Cité des Arts is a community-based, grassroots arts incubator. Ladmirault has been with Cité des Arts for seven years. For more information, visit citedesarts.org.