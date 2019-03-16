The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Opera Theatre will open a double-bill of American comic operas on March 21 in the Burke-Hawthorne Theatre on campus.
On the program, under the direction of Shawn Roy, will be Gian Carlo Menotti’s "The Old Maid and the Thief" and Douglas Moore’s "Gallantry." "The Old Maid and the Thief" was originally conceived as a radio opera and "Gallantry" is a soap opera complete with written-in commercials.
Performance are at 7:30 p.m. March 21-23 and 3 p.m. March 24. Tickets are $15 and $10 for seniors and UL alumni. Admission is free for UL students, faculty and staff and those younger than age 18.
Tickets are available at the door or at ulopera2019.brownpapertickets.com.