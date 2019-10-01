Lena does not allow clocks in her house and tells time using an hourglass. But why?
UpStage Theatre will uncover the mystery when it opens Robert Alexander's drama "The Hourglass" at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in its theater at 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Performances are also scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 3 p.m. Oct. 6.
The play, directed by Ava Brewster-Turner, tells the story of Lena Fletcher, who is bitter and bound to her wheelchair, and her three adult children.
Set in a suburb of Chicago, Lena’s youngest daughter, Mary, has placed her life on hold to care for her mother, while her brother Cliff and sister Dora have moved away. They encourage Mary to do the same.
Meanwhile, the mystery of the hourglass unfolds.
“It’s not nice to let time stand still,” she says, but her children are curious to learn the real reason behind her strange behavior.
Tickets are $22 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.