The 2020 Louisiana Arts Summit is going online this year, with streaming of the live event set for Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.
Early registration is Sept. 1 for the five-day event hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in partnership with the Louisiana Division of the Arts.
The summit offers artists, arts organizations, educators and members of the community opportunities for discussion, networking and professional development.
This year's theme is "Art At Work," which will be highlighted by the keynote speaker Marty Pottenger, an award-winning playwright, performance artist and theater director based in Portland, Maine.
Summit topics will include diversity, equity and inclusion; emergency disaster planning; arts in corrections; private sector engagement; and social-emotional learning.
For more information and to register, visit artsbr.org/louisiana-arts-summit-2020.