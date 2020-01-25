On Feb. 5, Swine Palace begins its next decade with one of the most imaginative plays written in the last decade: Ella Hickson's “Oil.”
The drama spins a fantastical story about industry, environment, politics and the future. In the end, it's the story of a demanding mother and her powerfully determined daughter told through the decades and even centuries.
Joy Vandervort-Cobb is the guest director for the production, which runs from Feb. 5 through Feb. 16 at the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.
The play transforms oil’s global history into a human story, one that asks audiences to suspend their disbelief across 200 years of action to follow a mother and daughter from the birth of the petroleum industry to the end of the age of oil.
Hickson is an award-winning writer whose work has been performed throughout the United Kingdom and abroad. She has written new plays for the Almeida, The National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.
“Oil” will present a pay-what-you-can performance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5; a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6; and regular performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 11-16, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
All tickets are $17 for the preview performance. Regular performances are $32, $22 for faculty, staff and seniors and $17 for students. Call (225) 578-3527 or visit swinepalace.org.