As a teacher, mentor and professional artist, Randell Henry has been a part of the Baton Rouge art scene for more than 30 years.
A new exhibition that marks Henry’s passage through his lengthy career, titled "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," runs through May 31 in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Soupçon Gallery. The museum will host an artist's reception at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Nearly 20 artworks by Henry dating from the early 1980s through 2019 will be included in the show.
His art-making process can be likened to that of a jazz musician, forming imagery by improvising with a unique language of bold colors, textures and shapes similar to those found in traditional African art.
Henry is best known for his collages, where he meshes different types of materials into a piece.
“Randell Henry is recognized well beyond Baton Rouge for his unique collage work,” said Elizabeth Weinstein, LASM's director of interpretation and chief curator. “The artworks included in this intimate show were selected to pinpoint major influences and points of departure along Henry’s artistic journey. Together, the artworks demonstrate how his artistic vision has been shaped over the years.”
Henry, a Baton Rouge native, decided to become an artist at a young age. His talent was spotted early on, and he was encouraged by his teachers at Crestworth Middle School and later Scotlandville High School. He earned his bachelor of fine arts degree in 1979 from Southern University, where he studied under sculptors Frank Hayden and Al Lavergne, painters Jean-Paul Hubbard and Van Chambers and art historian Eloise Johnson.
In 1982, he earned his master of fine arts at LSU. Among his professors there were painters Harvey Sherman Harris, Ed Pramuk and Robert Warrens.
Henry’s artwork has been exhibited extensively since 1980 in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, as well as internationally in Denmark, Ghana and Liberia.
“Henry’s personal story is a reminder of the importance of educators in helping students to form connections that prepare them for lifelong success,” said Serena Pandos, LASM's president and executive director.
Henry credits his success in large part to the guidance he received from teachers. And he has long since returned the favor. For 27 years, Henry has been an associate professor of visual art at Southern University.
For more information about this exhibition and associated events, visit lasm.org.