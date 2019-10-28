Cinderella will be there, as will her prince.
So will her mean, yet comical, stepsisters when Opéra Louisiane performs "Cinderella," its annual Young People's Opera, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St.
But there is a difference between the classic fairy tale and Gioachino Rossini's operatic version: Cinderella has a fairy godfather and an evil stepfather.
The story, however, is the same. Cinderella goes to the palace ball, falls in love with Prince Charming and runs away at midnight, leaving behind her slipper. Then, it's up to the prince to find the foot that fits it.
Tickets are $18; free for students age 18 and younger. Call (225) 377-2019 or visit operalouisiane.com. Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to take photos in Cinderella's carriage outside the church.