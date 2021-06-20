LSU Museum of Arts Neighborhood Arts Project, which provides free art activities in East Baton Rouge Parish under pop-up tents at sites, is returning this summer.
“LSU Museum of Art's NAP brings instructors, teen mentors, artists and art supplies to communities with limited access to enrichment programs," said Grant Benoit, LSU MOA educator and public programs manager. "Mixing artists, paints and special art projects activates parking lots, parks and empty lots to make anywhere youth call home a place to learn and be creative during the summer. Not only do the kids have fun, while secretly learning through art, but we learn more about the community through this mobile art program.”
In the summer of 2020, LSU MOA adapted Neighborhood Arts Project by distributing art kits with art supplies and engaging lessons that could be safely distributed to long-term NAP collaborators and community organizations meeting current nutrition needs and filling educational gaps. LSU MOA will continue to distribute art kits to multiple East Baton Rouge Parish sites to reach children in under-invested neighborhoods with limited arts education access throughout this summer, but will also bring back safe pop-ups with in-person art activities. At sites listed in the summer schedule below, LSU MOA will set up tents for families to stop by and create art. Visiting artists from the community will also be at the sites on certain dates to share their creative process and provide the opportunity to learn from and to create with professional artists.
By safely distributing boxes and leading community pop-ups, the LSU Museum of Art hopes to provide children and parents with arts educational resources, connect families to the museum, and to encourage art learning, creativity, and engagement.
The summer schedule, which continues through July 23 is:
At these sites, LSU MOA will come with a tent and art activities for families and children in these communities. Free to attend. Masks encouraged.
- Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon, Ardenwood Village, 1957 N. Ardenwood
- Wednesdays: 10 a.m. a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac Street Park
- Thursdays: 10 a.m. to noon, Gardere Initiative, 8435 Ned Ave.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. to noon, Monte Sano Village, 3002 E. Mason Ave.
- July 27-29, 10 a.m. to noon, LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.
LSU MOA’S Neighborhood Arts Project is made possible with the support of the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Art Bridges, Louisiana CAT and BREC and partners Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, Gardere Initiative, Village Resource Center and HYPE.
For more information about LSU MOA’s Neighborhood Arts Project, visit lsumoa.org/nap.