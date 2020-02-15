call of the wild

Theatre Heroes will bring its stage adaptation of Jack London's 'Call of the Wild' to the Manship Theatre on Feb. 16.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY MANSHIP THEATRE

Theatre Heroes, based in Austin, Texas, will perform its stage adaptation of Jack London's "Call of the Wild" at the Manship Theatre at 2 p.m. Feb. 16.

The multimedia performance will mix storytelling with projected illustrations to tell the story of the dog Buck.

Kidnapped from his lavish life on a California estate and sent to work as a sled dog during the great Klondike gold rush of the 1800s, Buck becomes the most famous dog in the northland’s history and discovers the endurance and strength of his wild, primal ancestors as their call courses through his blood.

The production uses 180-degree projection that surrounds the performer and provides scenic, artistic and historical context to the show through their content. The images feature a unique mix of Philip R. Goodwin’s classical illustrations from the book’s first edition, period photographs and new drawings and animations created by artist Michael Rae.

‍Tickets are $18. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.

View comments