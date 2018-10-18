The Hilliard University Art Museum in Lafayette and the Louisiana Architecture Foundation are presenting a home tour in Baton Rouge highlighting the iconic Louisiana architectural style of A. Hays Town.
As part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebration and current exhibit, "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana," home tours are being held across south Louisiana in his honor.
"Six residential properties will be open for people to enjoy Town’s iconic designs, drawing upon French, Spanish and Caribbean building techniques as well as his earlier mid-century modern influence," from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, a news release says. The day will include a combination of interior access to private homes as well as exterior walking and driving tours in the neighborhoods of Bocage Estates Subdivision, Oak Alley Private Drive and Old Carriage Lane.
This tour serves as a fundraiser for the museum and the Louisiana Architecture Foundation.
Tickets are $30 at bontempstix.com/events/towntours-batonrouge. VIP packages are available (limited quantity) for $55 and give access to a private Champagne and hors d’ouevres reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a location disclosed only to VIP ticket holders.
Addresses to the homes on the tour will not be made public until Sunday when ticket holders pick up their brochures and bracelets at Dixon-Smith Interiors, 1655 Lobdell Blvd. An email with details will be sent to all ticket buyers.