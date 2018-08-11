Arts in Medicine is accepting artists' submissions through Aug. 27 for its next exhibit in the Baton Rouge General Café Gallery, an art exhibit located in the cafeteria on the Bluebonnet campus.
The theme is "Show Us Louisiana!" Anyone with artwork selected will be notified by Aug. 31.
Art must be brought to the Arts in Medicine Office at entrance 3 between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7. A reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 in the cafeteria.
Accepted mediums will be original or giclée, oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, charcoal, collage, ink and photography. All work must be 2-dimensional ranging in size from 5 inches by 5 inches to 48 inches by 60 inches. All work must be either gallery wrapped or have simple wooden frames not to exceed 1½ inches in thickness.
Mats must be neutral in color. For any work exceeding 25 inches and requiring glass, Plexiglas is recommended. All paintings must have a wire affixed to the back.
To submit a work, email artsinmedicine@brgeneral.org with name, address, phone number, title, medium, size (unframed and framed). Attach a 300 dpi jpg photo of the piece.
Artists must provide a bio and description of their piece for publicity and price. Arts in Medicine will retain 30 percent of all sales with proceeds going directly back into the program.