Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will hold auditions for its summer musical, "Matilda," on March 8. Dance auditions will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by voice auditions. All auditions are by appointment only. (225) 924-6496. Callbacks will be March 9. For more information, visit theatrebr.org.
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host it's next Lunchtime Lagniappe! series at noon, March 11. The program, "The Islenos of Louisiana," features Samantha Perez speaking on the ways modern descendants preserve and practice their traditional culture in the 21st century. This event is free and open to the public. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Ross Newell will perform in the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's Performing Arts Series at 7 p.m. March 14 in the Julien Poydras Museum & Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Doors open at 6 p.m. (225) 718-1574.
Willis Delony, LSU Boyd Professor of keyboard studies and professor of jazz studies, will perform a recital in First United Methodist Church's newly renovated sanctuary, 930 North Blvd., at 4 p.m. March 15. To mark Beethoven’s 250th Birthday, he will play "Sonata in D Major, Op. 28, the 'Pastoral.'" Admission is free. (225) 383-4777.
Playmakers of Baton Rouge will hold auditions for actors ages 8-18 for its summer musical, "School of Rock," on March 15. Auditions are by appointment. Email amanda@playmakersbr.org or visit playmakersbr.org.
Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's production of Offenbach’s "The Tales of Hoffmann," at 7:30 p.m. April 3 and 3 p.m. April 5 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $21-$95 by calling (225) 377-2029 or visiting operalouisiane.com.
Plaquemine Bank, 24025 Eden St., Plaquemine, is calling for artists to submit work for the 33rd annual "Art Alert" show, opening April 29. The show, open to all natives and residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, has categories for children, adults, professionals and nonprofessional artists. Entries can be delivered between April 13 and April 28. For details, call (225) 295-3125, or email janh@positive-results.net.
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Museum of Art's studio visit to Baton Rouge artist Becky Gottsegen's studio at 2 p.m. May 17. Gottsegen is a figurative sculptor. Champagne and fruit are provided with the tour. Cost is $5; address will be sent with ticket confirmation. eventbrite.com.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, will open two exhibits on March 14: "Ros Bernard and Dusty Reed: New Works," running through April 25; and "James Van Way: Doodlebug & Them," running through June 13. In addition to regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, these shows will be on view prior to performances and during ArtWalk on March 14 and April 11. Admission is free. For more information, call (337) 233-7060 or visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
The deadline is March 21 to enter the Lafayette Art Association’s “35th Annual Kids Are Artists Too.” The show is open to youngsters in eighth grade and younger. The show will end with an awards reception at 4:30 p.m. March 28 in the association's gallery, 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. For more information, call (337) 269-0363, email info@lafayetteart.org or visit lafayetteart.org.
Registration is open for the Lafayette Art Association's ongoing classes, "Beginner Drawing Course," held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and "Intermediate Drawing Courses" from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, both taught by Edward DeMahy at the association 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Cost for either class is $120 for four sessions. (337) 322-1058 or lafayetteart.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Lafayette Ballet Theatre's production of "Cinderella," at 7 p.m. March 28 and 2 p.m. March 29, in the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Tickets are $25-$58. (337) 291-5555 or ticketmaster.com.