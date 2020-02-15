Submissions are being accepted through March 1 for the annual Zoo Photo Contest co-hosted by BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and The Advocate.
Photos can be submitted in a variety of categories. Judges will evaluate entries primarily based on general interest, photographic proficiency and reproductive quality.
The Baton Rouge Zoo is down to three possible names for its newly born baby giraffe and is now asking the public to donate $1 to cast their fi…
A panel of jurors will judge the entries, and the winners will be displayed at Zippity Zoo Fest on March 28-29 at the zoo. Prizes will be awarded.
Photo categories are:
- Ages 12 and younger (a parent or guardian must register and submit photo for this category).
- Junior, ages 13-18
- Novice Adult, beginners and nonprofessionals
- Advanced Adult, considerable experience to professional
- Fun Foto, pictures of you, your family and/or friends having fun at the Zoo. The photo must be identifiable as being taken at Baton Rouge Zoo.
For a full listing of details and a link to submit photos, visit brzoo.org/events/special/annual-photo-contest-2020.