Submissions are being accepted through March 1 for the annual Zoo Photo Contest co-hosted by BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and The Advocate.

Photos can be submitted in a variety of categories. Judges will evaluate entries primarily based on general interest, photographic proficiency and reproductive quality.

A panel of jurors will judge the entries, and the winners will be displayed at Zippity Zoo Fest on March 28-29 at the zoo. Prizes will be awarded.

Photo categories are:

Ages 12 and younger (a parent or guardian must register and submit photo for this category).

Junior, ages 13-18

Novice Adult, beginners and nonprofessionals

Advanced Adult, considerable experience to professional

Fun Foto, pictures of you, your family and/or friends having fun at the Zoo. The photo must be identifiable as being taken at Baton Rouge Zoo.

For a full listing of details and a link to submit photos, visit brzoo.org/events/special/annual-photo-contest-2020.