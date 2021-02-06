Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is showing the exhibit, "Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives" through March 13. Riis was a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York at the turn of the 20th century. His then-novel idea of using photographs of the city’s slums to illustrate the plight of impoverished residents established Riis as a forerunner of modern photojournalism. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Love Letters," running Feb. 11-14, in the Studio Theatre, and "The Odd Couple," running Feb. 19-28 on the Main Stage, both at 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets for both shows are $30.75 and $25.75 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "Mozart Madness!" concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive. The concert will feature clarinetist Tyler J. Bourque and conductor David Torns. Tickets are $19-$65 at brso.org/event-calendar/Mozart-madness.
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., is showing the exhibit, "Portraying the Past: Perspectives on American Indian Mounds in Louisiana" and "Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions." The museum offers free admission on the third Thursday of the month, Feb. 18. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit LouisianaStateMuseum.org.
Kids’ Orchestra has pivoted to 100% virtual classes for the 2020-21 school year, providing students with a safe and fun virtual learning environment through its signature virtual learning program, KO@Home. The orchestra also has launched its Play it Forward Campaign to create community awareness, help recruit students and raise much-needed revenue to keep instruments in the hands of its students. The Play It Forward campaign will run mid-February through mid-May, then pick up again when the school year starts in mid-August through December. To learn more, visit kidsorchestra.org/koathome.
The Bayou Teche Museum Online Auction & Raffle runs through Feb. 14. Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences including an original painting by artist Hunt Slonem, trips, jewelry, sculpture, dinners, décor, art, fashion, theater tickets, gift cards and baskets. A Caterpillar 6500-watt portable generator will be raffled. Raffle tickets are available both online and at the museum. Call (337) 606-5977 or visit cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=teche.