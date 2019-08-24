The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, has announced its "Creative Conversations" programming series for the fall semester.
These evening events are set to open Sept. 11 with an artist talk featuring Aaron Coleman, a printmaker and professor of art at the University of Arizona.
During the fall and spring semesters, the museum features a weekly program beginning at 6 p.m. that is complementary to the current season of exhibitions and provides a cross-disciplinary approach to learning. Every Wednesday, the museum offers free admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in an attempt to provide increased access to the arts for the people of Acadiana.
This series brings in artists, curators, scholars and performers and provides a space where the community can come together to learn from experts and talk with one another.
In addition to the weekly "Creative Conversations" programs, the museum will continue to host monthly free "Toddler Times" and "Yoga in the Galleries" classes. "Toddler Time" is on the first Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. where families can enjoy song and finger play, story time, hands-on art activities and free play. Due to the overwhelming success of this event, families are required to sign up for the program ahead of time.
"Yoga in the Galleries" is at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month and is led by a local certified yoga instructor in one of the museum’s exhibition spaces.
The program lineup is as follows:
- College of the Arts Welcome Back Social, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 11.
- Artist Talk with Aaron Coleman, 6 p.m. Sept. 11. Printmaker Aaron Coleman will detail the ins and outs of printmaking, as well as his creative process.
- Fall Exhibition Opening Reception, 6 p.m. Sept. 13. A celebration of a new season of exhibitions.
- How to be an Artist: Panel Discussion, 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Artists and curators will discuss the presentation and interpretation of art and culture for diverse audiences.
- Play Day: Fly Me to the Moon!, 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Explore the new season of exhibitions and participate in tons of hands-on art activities.
- Printing Done Right: An Evening with Jeffrey Lush, 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Lush, associate professor in the UL Department of Visual Arts and practicing graphic designer, will present an evening filled with print and digital design.
- Undergraduate Art History Paper Forum, 6 p.m. Oct. 16. UL's art history professors Christopher Bennett and Allison Leigh will present their students’ original research.
- Musical Performance by Skies Speak, 6 p.m. Oct. 23. Local musician and ArtSpark recipient Jordan Vidrine, better known as Skies Speak, will detail his artistic and musical practice, then perform elements from his latest project.
- Artist Talk with Daniel DiCaprio 6 p.m. Nov. 6. DiCaprio, assistant professor in the UL Department of Visual Arts, will discuss his recent exhibition, "Transformation."
- The Art of the Miniature, 6 p.m. Nov. 13. A talk by Mel Buchanan, the RosaMary curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
- Artist Talk with L. Kamisu Harris, 6 p.m. Nov. 20. A talk by New Orleans-based artist and storyteller L. Kamisu Harris.
- Tattooed Walls, 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Celebrate the upcoming festival season with Festival International de Louisiane with an all-star lineup of visual artists.
- Quad Suite: A Conversation with Richard Landry, 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Curators Emee Morgan and Benjamin Hickey will be in conversation with Richard Landry, a pioneer in the field of video art.
For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.