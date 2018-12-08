Seven Louisiana-based artists have joined the Baton Rouge Gallery.
New members are Katrina Andry, Danielle Burns, Leslie Elliottsmith, James Flynn, Sam Losavio, Hye Yeon Nam and Mary Jane Parker.
The gallery, one of the nation's longest-standing professional artist cooperative galleries, invites artists to apply for membership, which leads to a jurying of their work by a panel of 10 current artist members.
Currently, the gallery has a roster of more than 60 professional artists whose mediums range from fiber, drawing, glass, sculpture, painting and photography.
Andry is a New Orleans native and printmaker whose work “explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of black people and how these stereotypes give rise to biased laws and ideologies in our society.”
Burns fuses traditional print media with digital media in creating prints that explore what she sees as a growing sense of complacency in 21st-century society. She teaches at Baton Rouge Community College.
Elliottsmith, trained as a printmaker and painter, and employs both techniques in her work, since 2010, as a photographer. She is the education curator at the Alexandria Museum of Art.
Flynn’s paintings question the nature of perception in his optokinetic works. He lives in New Orleans.
Over the last 30 years, Losavio’s work has explored “the interplay between opposing visual elements and eccentric asymmetrical compositions.” He retired as assistant director of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in 2018.
Nam is a digital media artist working on interactive installations and performance video. She is an assistant professor of digital art at LSU.
A mixed-media artist based in New Orleans, Parker’s recent work is concerned with the ways that our bodies — from marks acquired at birth to scrapes and cuts that define our life’s story — serve as historical records. She currently serves as the chair of the visual arts department at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA).
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org. Baton Rouge Gallery, a BREC facility, is supported in part by funds from the Louisiana State Arts Council and the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge (through the Decentralized Arts Funding Program). The gallery also receives support from the Community Fund for the Arts.