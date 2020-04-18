Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has canceled its spring performance, "She Moves ...," which was scheduled for May 1-2 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts.

With so many new works of choreography and costumes commissioned for "She Moves ...," BRBT is planning to present as much of the show as possible in another format at a later date.

Tickets purchased through the Manship Theatre, as well as the canceled performance on season tickets, will be fully refunded. For information on how to donate the amount of the ticket cost back to the company, call (225) 766-8379.

In addition, BRBT's Youth Ballet, its community engagement program, will be significantly limited, especially with its annual summer library tour. The company is planning to reach as many children and adults as possible later in the summer.

For more information, visit batonrougeballet.org.