- The Music Club of Baton Rouge's annual holiday recital, "Sounds of the Season," will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Featured performers will be baritone Dennis Jesse and pianist Michael Borowitz, along with flutist Sarah Banker, harpist Rebecca Todaro and organist Richard Webb. The program will feature popular Christmas tunes and an assortment of classical pieces. Admission is free. Visit brmusicclub.com for more information.
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Artsplosion! Kids Camp for children in kindergarten through the fifth grade from Dec. 20-23, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Cost is $215. Limited need-based financial aid is available. For more information, visit artsbr.org/artsplosion.
- After a 20-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Venture Theatre has announced the lineup for its 2022 season. The company will stage "Schoolgirls, or the "African Mean Girls Play" Feb. 11-13; "The Color Purple" July 20-24; "Kings" Aug. 19-21; and "The Little Mermaid Jr." Oct. 7-9. The theme for the company's 14th season is "Awaken Your Soul." Visit newventuretheatre.org for more information.
- Tickets are on sale for the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's "Light Up the Holidays" at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Julien Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The event will feature food from local restaurants, drinks, door prizes, art vendors and a holiday musical performance by pianist Michael McDowell. Call (225) 638-6049 or (225) 718-1574 or email roygaleb@bellsouth.net for more information.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host its live and virtual Winter Play Day on Dec. 18 celebrating the Chinese Winter Festival. The event will feature in-person activities at the museum from 10 a.m. through noon on Dec. 18. Online activities will be available at HilliardMuseum.org through spring 2022. This season’s Play Day theme corresponds with a current exhibition by Chinese artist Master Shen-Long titled "Universe of the Mind: Master Shen-Long." The Winter Festival, or Dongzhi Festival, is a traditional celebration of winter’s arrival. Admission is free.
- Join the Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts and Heritage Festival and Shadows-on-the-Teche in celebrating New Iberia’s own jazz legend, Bunk Johnson, with dinner, a movie premiere, music and cake at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 on the front lawn of the Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia. The event will include live music by the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band and the premiere of a new film documentary "The Legacy of Bunk Johnson in New Iberia," produced by Barry and Emile Martyn. Tickets are $25 for adults; $5 for children. All proceeds will benefit the Bunk Johnson Creative Arts Academy for students ages 12-18. Visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org for more information.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
