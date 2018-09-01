- The LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., will host a 6 p.m. lecture and reception on Sept. 6 for photographer Jerry Uelsmann, in conjunction with his new exhibit "Confluence by Jerry Uelsmann," which runs through Oct. 12. Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. Admission is $10, $5 for LSU students and faculty with ID. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., will host, "Brown Bag Lunch: Angela Gregory," at noon Sept. 5. The talk will feature scholar Susan Hymel. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Guest pianist Nathan Carterette will perform a free solo recital that includes the entirety of Bach's "Goldberg Variations" at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive. The concert is part of the Louisiana Sinfonietta's series in collaboration with the Composers Forum. For more information, visit louisianasinfonietta.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's first concert of the 2018-19 season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. The concert features harpist Yolanda Kondonassis performing a new harp concerto by Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon. The concerto was co-commissioned by the symphony and dedicated to Kondonassis. For tickets, visit brso.org.
- A variety of Louisiana artists will come together from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, for "Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico — a #PoetsforPuertoRico event," to benefit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The event also will feature a silent auction. Admission is $10 to $20. For more information, visit facebook.com/LaArtistsForPR.
- Bernard Mattox's exhibit, "Chasing the Thing: the River Fugue Series," opens Sept. 8 in the St. Tammany Art Association's Miriam Barranger Gallery, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. There will be a reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 9, and the show runs through Sept. 29. For more information, visit sttammanyartassociation.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host an opening reception for its fall exhibits, "Shirin Neshat: Fervor" and "Louisiana French: Myths and Movements," at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Auditions for Acadiana Repertory Theatre's production of Shakespeare’s "Macbeth," and Lindsay Joy’s dark comedy, "A Dagger In His Smile," will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Cite Des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. For more information, email stevenlandry@acadianarep.org.
