- Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will open its annual international juried exhibition, "Surreal Salon 13" on Jan. 5. The show highlights the growing popularity of pop-surrealism/lowbrow art within contemporary art, and features pieces by more than 40 artists working in a wide array of media, representing 17 different states, as well as Argentina, Greece and Canada. The exhibit's coinciding party, "Surreal Salon Soiree" will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the gallery will host a "Surreal Salon"-themed mask contest; winners receive a professional photo shoot. The show runs through Jan. 28. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., will open My Heart Studio's "Winter Student Art Show," featuring the work of students between ages 6 and 15 on Jan. 11 in the Firehouse Gallery. Admission is free, and all visitors are required to wear face masks. No more than 30 visitors are allowed in the gallery at one time. The show runs through Jan. 22. For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.
- Yes We Cannibal, which describes itself as a new anti-profit community space for art, social research and performance at the corner of 16th and Government streets, will begin a "Meat Meet" salon series on Jan. 3. The series continues on Jan. 10, 17 and 24 with all programs running from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring films, performances, art events and talks. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the January series solely will be streamed online, broadcast live by Twitch at twitch.tv/yeswecannibal. In conjunction with the start of this series, the organization launched its Patreon page on Jan. 1 at patreon.com/yeswecannibal. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- The City of Opelousas and the Celebrate Opelousas 300 Committee are hosting the online oral history project, "Stories Captured," at opelousas2020.com. The project features a collection of interviews that include local residents, former educators and longtime business owners. For more information, email tourism@cityofopelousas.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
