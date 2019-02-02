The Louisiana Sinfonietta's "Music for String Quartet" concert will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive.
The concert will feature the world premieres of composers Terrell Jones's "The Moment" for string quartet and Liz Knox's "Jellyfish Rant" for voice and string quartet. Guest soprano Lorraine Sims also will perform.
The concert's highlight will be the sinfonietta's annual "Music for Children" segment, featuring a classic story adaptation set to music. This year's story will be Rudyard Kipling's "How the Camel Got His Hump," adapted and read by Judy Constantinides to an original score by the sinfonietta's composer and music director Dinos Constantinides.
Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianasinfonietta.org.