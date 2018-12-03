This is not your usual production of "A Christmas Carol."
In this telling of the Charles Dickens' classic, Theatre Baton Rouge is taking a deep dive into Ebenezer Scrooge's psyche.
"It's going to be different," said Allyson Guay, who is co-directing the production with Jack Lampert.
Guay said she knew there was a thoughtful human somewhere inside Scrooge, a man whose gruff exterior masks his fear of growing old alone.
And when Andre du Broc auditioned for the role, both Guay and Lampert knew they'd found the Scrooge who would bare his soul during the production, which opens Dec. 7.
"Every time we watch Andre in rehearsal, we love him more," Guay said.
Lampert and Guay aren't attempting to change the story.
"It's just how we're presenting it," Guay said. "It's the same play but a different show. This could be a stand-alone production. It's just as strong as any of our main stage plays."
For du Broc, it's a return to Theatre Baton Rouge's stage after a 30-year absence. He's been acting in other cities, but Scrooge caught his eye when he moved back to Baton Rouge.
"I played Scrooge at Southern Rep in New Orleans, but it was in a parody production," he said. "This is my first time to really play him."
Du Broc is intrigued by Scrooge's cynicism, which, he said, seems prevalent in modern times.
"He's battling it," he said. "And of all the things he holds dear, money tops the list. He's scared of poverty, and he's growing old. He's lost so many people in in his life, and he's seen everyone around him die. But the one thing that doesn't die is money."
Scrooge experiences some transformative moments in his night's journey with ghosts from past, present and future.
"You actually feel those moments when Scrooge breaks and cracks," Guay said.
Dudu Broc will be joined by a cast of 47, the youngest age 6.
"And this script is really more about Tiny Tim," Lampert said. "Remy Babin is our Tiny Tim this year. He has only three scenes, but they talk about him throughout the play. The playwright makes the point that if there were no Tiny Tim, there would be no Scrooge. And if there were no Scrooge, there would be no Tiny Tim."
Guay promises there also will be theatrical magic, mentioning projections and pyrotechnics.
"You'll have to come to the play to see the magic," she said. "And while you're here, you'll get a good look at who Scrooge really is."
'A Christmas Carol'
Theatre Baton Rouge's holiday production
WHEN: Dec. 7-9, Dec. 14-16. Performances at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with an additional matinee Dec. 15
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $25; $19, students (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org