Sam C. Hyde, Jr., director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies, will sign copies of the second edition of his book, "Pistols & Politics: Feuds, Factions, and the Struggle for Order in Louisiana's Florida Parishes, 1810-1935," from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at Barnes & Noble, 2 Union Square at LSU.
The Gulf South Historical Association recently honored Hyde's book with the Michael V. R. Thomason Award as the best book on the history of the Gulf South region published in 2018.
Named for Thomason, professor of history and long time editor of the Gulf Coast Historical Review at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, the award recognizes scholarly studies that advance awareness and understanding of the historical pattern of development characterizing the states of the Gulf South and the Caribbean Basin.
“Hyde’s exhaustively researched study of Louisiana’s Florida Parishes and its innovative use of game theory revolutionizes our understanding of southern violence and provides critical insight into possible solutions for the tradition of lawlessness that continues to plague the region,” said Douglas Bristol, a member of the award committee from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Hyde will be honored and presented with a cash prize during the upcoming 36th Annual Gulf South History and Humanities Conference in Baton Rouge.
For more information about the Oct. 20 signing, call (225) 578-5137.