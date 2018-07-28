Applications are being taken for the 2018-19 season for Kids Orchestra and Kids Choir.
The groups are open to all kindergarten through fifth-grade students in East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding area.
Kids' Orchestra is a nonprofit after-school music program that provides nearly 800 students the opportunity to study an array of orchestral instruments, perform in an ensemble and/or sing in a choir. Students not attending a partner school must provide their own transportation to the site school closest to them.
Those who want to participate are encouraged to submit an application as early as possible. All new students will be accepted through a lottery drawing beginning Aug. 1. To apply, visit kidsorchestra.org.
Site schools are Claiborne Elementary, First United Methodist Church (Kids’ Choir), Greenbrier Elementary, LaSalle Elementary, Mayfair Laboratory School, McKinley Middle Magnet (Honors Program), Ryan Elementary, St. James Episcopal Day School, The Dufrocq School and Westdale Heights Academic Magnet.
Feeder schools are Audubon Elementary, Bernard Terrace Elementary, BR FLAIM, Brownfields Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Capitol Elementary, GEO Prep Academy (Mid City and Sherwood locations), Glen Oaks Park Elementary, J.K. Haynes Elementary, LSU Laboratory School, Magnolia Woods Elementary, Redemptorist Elementary, Sharon Hills Elementary and Wildwood Elementary.
This Baton Rouge-based program is a privately funded nonprofit organization. It is the largest after-school music program for elementary-age students in the nation.