Season tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 2019-20 "Season of Passion and Power."
BalletX, Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, will kick off the season with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The company, which the New York Times calls "among America's best," will challenge the boundaries of classical dance with entertaining, even theatrical choreography.
BRBT will perform "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 14-15 in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena.
The final performance of the season, "She Moves …," will be at 7:30 p.m. May 1 and 2 p.m. May 2 in the Manship Theatre.
The production is inspired by the centennial anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Act. The company has assembled classical and contemporary works that celebrate the power of women to change their worlds.
Planned in association with these performances are master classes, where dancers learn some of the movement used in the performances, and instruction on how it relates to this important anniversary celebration.
Season tickets are $125. Call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org/event-directory.