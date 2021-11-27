'Polar Express'

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will host a special showing of 'The Polar Express' at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Pennington Planetarium as part of its 'A Very Merry Museum' festivities. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY WARNER BROS. PICTURES
  • The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host "A Very Merry Museum" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The day will include hands-on ornament making, a scavenger hunt, holiday-themed Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows "Let it Snow" and "The Star of Bethlehem," family-friendly giveaways and the holiday Coca-Cola truck. Arrive early for a special showing of "The Polar Express" in the planetarium at 3 p.m. (seating is limited). All activities, including unlimited Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows, are included in museum admission. Visit lasm.org for more information.
  • Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 18-19 in the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, 275 St. Louis St. Tickets are $30-$65. Call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-3/ for details.
  • Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol," on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Show dates are Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 16-19. Tickets are $25-$30. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org for more information.
  • Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," opening Dec. 2 at the Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $25, adults; $22.50, seniors; $15, for ages 2-10. Visit actgonzales.org/tickets for information.
  • The Southeastern Louisiana University Symphony Orchestra will perform its concert, “American Classics,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in Pottle Music Auditorium on campus in Hammond. Victor Correa-Cruz, orchestra director and assistant professor of violin, will conduct the concert, which is free, open to the public and features works by Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein. Call (985) 549-2184 for more information.
  • The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 108 E. St. Peters St., New Iberia. The concert will feature Christmas songs and classical selections. Call (337) 298-7964 for more information.
  • The Iberia Performing Arts League will perform "A USO Christmas Homecoming" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Iberia Performing Arts League/Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Call (337) 364-6114 for more information.

Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com

View comments