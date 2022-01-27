The showstopper unfolds when the dancers journey their way through Africa.
Well, metaphorically.
It happens Saturday, when Of Moving Colors stages its annual "Kick It Out" on the Manship Theatre stage.
This year's theme is "Around the World," featuring a mix of popular and traditional songs representing people and places all over the globe. But the African portion of the program will be special.
"We'll be dedicating the African part of the show to the Bethany Centre Primary School," said Garland Goodwin Wilson, the professional dance theater's artistic director.
Bethany's founder, Peter Kiwanuka, attended LSU before returning to his native Jjungo, Uganda, to establish the school. A variety of local churches and organizations host annual fundraisers for the school, and Of Moving Colors hopes to raise awareness for this cause.
And here's the kicker: The Bethany's school uniforms are purple and gold. Footage of this entire school of young LSU Tiger fans will be playing in the Manship Theatre's lobby preceding "Kick It Out's" two performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
"We also have a special guest artist, Frankie Lee Peterson, who set the African part of the show for us," Wilson said. "He'll also make an appearance in the show."
Peterson, a former member of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, is now an independent artist.
"He's helped us so much with the show," Wilson said.
"Kick It Out" is Of Moving Colors' community show, combining its professional company dancers on stage with child dancers from throughout the area. This year's show features 45 children between ages 5 and 16.
"We usually have more kids than that, but with everything that's happened in the last two years, our group is smaller," Wilson said. "We've dealt with the realities, and really, having a smaller group has been a blessing for what we're doing this year. It seems like it was right."
As in past years, all dancers will be decked out in shiny, sparkly costumes performing to everything from Rat Pack songs to Motown to traditional music from other countries, including a fully choreographed flamenco dance.
"It's a great mix of music, and it's all a lot of fun," Wilson said. "And it's a chance for the audience to sit back, relax and enjoy the show."
The show also will mark the first time Of Moving Colors has performed "Kick It Out" in the Manship Theatre since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in 2020.
"We did perform it live last year, but it was at the Dunham School," Wilson said. "We are so happy to be back in the Manship. We've been performing in this theater since it opened, so we consider it our home."
And the Bethany School connection elevates the production to another level.
"The school has sent us footage of the kids' messages to us, and the kids in our show have been able to connect with these children halfway around the world. That has really given this show even more meaning."
'Kick It Out … Around the World'
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
$12-$35. Masks are welcome, but not required.
(225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.