- First United Methodist Church, 960 North Blvd., will host virtuoso organist Bradley Hunter Welch in a dedication concert for its new pipe organ at 4 p.m. Sept. 26. Masks are required, and the concert also will be livestreamed at firstmethodist.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is showing its "Members Only" exhibit, featuring work by its members, as the inaugural exhibit in the Shell Gallery inside its new location at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.
- "Art Flow Junior 2021: Art Making Waves!," an art show featuring juried work by students in the third through 12th grades in the Baton Rouge region, runs through Sept. 30 at the River Center Branch Library, 259 North Blvd. The show is sponsored by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Visit artsbr.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is showing "Louisiana Birds" featuring watercolors by New Orleans-based artist Katherine Klimitas through Jan. 2, and "Places People Remember: Selected Drawings by Stan Routh" through Dec. 31. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is selling $25 raffle tickets for an eight-day Viking European River Boat Cruise for two, valued at $6,998, with proceeds benefiting the museum's 36th annual gala on Oct. 8. This year's event will be virtual. Tickets are $25 and are available until Sept. 24. Visit lasm.ejoinme.org/cruise.
- Tickets are on sale for screenings of "Ailey," featuring an optional master class with Kesha McKey, at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $9 for the film only, $20 for the master class only or $24.50 for both. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments