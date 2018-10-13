The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has awarded a grant to classical musician Jena Vangjel to program performances at the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless.
Vangjel, a professional classical trumpet player, will set up performances once a month through next May at the Alliance, which serves Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes.
All performances are free and open to the public and will take place in the Day Room of Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless, 153 N. 17th St.
The concert schedule is:
- Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Michael Foster Project
- Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., flute, harp, viola trio
- Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., brass ensemble Christmas carol celebration
- Jan. 16, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Kay Sherwood White and Kimberly Hilliard, voice and piano
- Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Flamenco Rouge
Vangjel, who has performed in concerts and recitals around the world, got her start in helping the homeless as a musician and administrator with Street Symphony, which brings interactive classical performances to communities affected by homelessness and incarceration in Los Angeles County. Last year, her work with citizens in Japan who remain displaced after the tsunami in 2011 earned her the designation as arts ambassador for the Arts Council.
As a teaching artist with the Arts Council, Vangjel teaches music at Greenville Alternative Middle School in North Baton Rouge and maintains a private studio.
“Jena Vangjel is a gift to this community, and like many artists in this community who could be working in other markets, she is choosing to work in Baton Rouge and give her time and talent to making our city a better, more inclusive place, through the arts," says Renee Chatelaine, the council's president and CEO.
For more information, visit artsbr.org.