This holiday season, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is sharing the "Nutcracker" in a three-part series through Zoom.
"The Nutcracker Sweets" series allows youngsters to watch and learn some of the company's favorite dances and then join the performance led by company dancers.
Each event is brought to life by a storyteller and ends with crafting and sweets that correspond to the dances learned.
However, if you don't need the craft and treats package, with a “Share your Sweets” purchase, you will get a link to the performance and BRBT will donate a link, crafts and sweets to Baton Rouge organizations that work with underserved populations.
Each episode is unique and includes prior footage from the ballet theater's annual production, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou."
All episodes begin at 2 p.m. Here's the schedule:
- Nov. 15 — “Cookies with Clara”: Clara will teach participants her dances from the Stahlbaum’s holiday party, and everyone will decorate four cookies using cookie packages from the Four Sisters Cake and Company.
- Nov. 29 — “Ballet and Bonbons": Participants will learn several dances from the Land of the Sweets and dance along with the Spanish dancers and Bonbons. Viewers will decorate Spanish fans and make a bonbon necklace while eating chocolatey treats from Raw Sugar Toffee.
- Dec. 13 — “Sugar Plum Soirée”: Participants will be joined by dancing flowers and the company's Sugar Plum fairy, Casey Dalton. Learn her dance along and decorate a pointe shoe.
The series can be purchased as a whole or separately. If purchased as a series, the entire treat and craft package can be picked up from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 from the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre office. If purchased separately, the treat and craft packages may be picked up the week prior to the event. Additional treat and craft packages are also available for purchase if needed.
The cost is $125 for the three-part series or $45 for individual events. For tickets, visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-sweets.