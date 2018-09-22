Put on your Beatlemania garb and head to the Manship Theatre on Sept. 28 where Of Moving Colors will be celebrating the Fab Four in dance.
"It's the 50th anniversary of the release of the Beatles' White Album and also the 50th anniversary of the animated version of 'Yellow Submarine,'" says Garland Goodwin Wilson, the contemporary dance company's artistic director. "We're commemorating it by looking at the Beatles' history."
The show is titled "Come Together," named for the opening song of the Beatles' 1969 "Abbey Road" album. In telling the story, the company will be using more than the Beatles' top hits.
“As we dove into a catalog with too many iconic songs to even hope to reference, I realized that we were holding the unique and almost selfish ability to pick whatever music we would like to work with,” Wilson says. “I saw a responsibility to choose songs that didn’t just come from Kasey Kasem’s Top 40 Countdown but rather that touched on the many eras, phases and cultural dialogues that are so prevalent in the Beatles’s overarching collection of music."
The company will offer different perspectives that stem from the Beatles' music while also journeying through the group's history.
"We're telling their story in an emotional way," Wilson says. "We'll include some of their influences, like Chuck Berry's 'Roll Over Beethoven' and how a lot of rock 'n' roll artists of the day used the music by black artists."
And though the Beatles also were influenced by American black artists, they also tried to smooth racial tensions in the 1960s.
"When they performed in Mississippi, they said all of their tickets should be the same price and be made available to everyone," Garland says. "But this is only a part of our performance."
Of Moving Colors enters its 32nd year with "Come Together." It's the third year it has opened its year with a popular music theme.
"Two years ago, we opened with 'Rock 'n' Roll,' and last year we opened with 'Like, Totally,' which had an '80s music theme," Wilson says. "With 'Come Together,' we want everyone to come to the theater and have fun. We want them to wear their Beatlemania clothes, and we'll be offering a Yellow Submarine drink at the bar that audience members can bring into the theater."
The performance will include solos, duets, trios and quartets to such iconic songs as “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude” and “All You Need is Love,” but also will include a look at the Beatles' time in India practicing transcendental meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
The song chosen for this dance will be the lesser-known "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite."
"The story of the Beatles' meditation is wonderful," Wilson says. "They would meditate in the mornings, then come together to create songs. It was such a great creative process."
And contributing to Of Moving Colors' own creative process will be the work of New York choreographer Ashleigh Leite.
"She created choreography for us in 2005 to the Beatles' music, and we're bringing that back," Wilson says.
Wilson also choreographed some of the dances, as did Courtney Landry, the company's associate artistic director. Also contributing are veteran Baton Rouge dancers Roxi Victorian and Anna Schwab.
"One of the beautiful things about dance is that it speaks a language that no other medium can," Wilson says. "It's a nonverbal language. And when you pair it with music that so many people love, it has a way of reaching out to people. Whether you prefer the early Beatles or the more experimental fare of the Fab Four’s latter years, I think 'Come Together' promises an incredible evening for any fan."
'Come Together'
An Of Moving Colors performance
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
WHERE: Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
TICKETS/INFO: $17-$38. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org