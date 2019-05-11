- Auditions for New Venture Theatre's musical, "Sweet Georgia Brown," will be 1 p.m. May 18 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. To register, visit nvtarts.org.
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's Summer Auction Gala will be May 20 at the heater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Call (225) 924-6496 to schedule a time. theatrebr.org
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., is showing "On My Way Home" by Leah Marie Hamel and "Emerge into Existence" by Jennifer Terbieten Mayer" through May 30 in the Firehouse Gallery. Admission is free. artsbr.org
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is showing "Picturing Vivian Maire: A Street Photographer Revealed" through May 22, "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengee" through Aug. 11 and "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne" through Dec. 1. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's summer musical "Newsies," opening June 14 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30; $19 for students. (225) 924-6496, theatrebr.org
- Southeastern Louisiana University will present the Northlake Community Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. May 14 in Pottle Auditorium on the Hammond campus. The concert, “Marching in the Academic Procession,” is free and open to the public. (985) 549-5502 or email cms@southeastern.edu.
- Southeastern Louisiana University's Centennial Women's Suffrage Project is seeking artifacts from women who participated in the women’s suffrage movement in Louisiana. Items of interest include letters, photos, old newspaper clippings, suffrage sashes, copies of speeches, pins or anything showing participation in the movement. The items will be placed in a temporary display at Sims Library on SLU's campus and may become part of an exhibit that travels to Louisiana museums and libraries in 2020. All items will be returned if the donor desires. To donate or loan an artifact, email angela.dunnington@southeastern.edu or samantha.cavell@southeastern.edu.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "Kota Ezawa: Two Views," featuring work by one of the world's pre-eminent appropriation artists, through Aug. 24. (337) 482-0811, hilliardmuseum.org
- The Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia, will continue its membership as a Blue Star Museum this summer, beginning May 16. The program is a collaboration of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense, offering free admission to military families. (337) 606-5977, bayoutechemuseum.org, arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums
On the area arts and cultural scene
