Magnolia Mound Plantation and the Friends of Magnolia Mound will host a free Creole Christmas and a Holiday Fair from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 on the plantation grounds, 2161 Nicholson Drive.
The event evokes a festive Sunday afternoon in December of 1818, with children’s games, storytellers and classical musicians performing on the lawn, school choirs singing Christmas carols, wagon rides and a bonfire at the end of the day. Local artisans will offer a wide variety of elegant and practical wares, including art, metalwork, jewelry, wooden pieces, pottery, bath products and photography. Food and soft drinks also will be for sale.
The Historic House and overseer's house will be open for tour. Cooks will be working in the open-hearth kitchen, one of the out-buildings on the property. Demonstrations of various skills used during the 18th century, such as blacksmithing and caning, will also be on site.
Performers scheduled to participate in the event include students from the Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet School, who will be singing Christmas Carols on the back porch; Jim and James Linden Hogg, musicians who play folk and popular music of the early 19th century; Jerry Jenkins, who specializes in West African drum circle and instrumentals and storytelling; actor Robbie Wilson portraying a “gentleman of the era” and master of ceremonies for the performances; singers from Opéra Louisiane and the Louisiana Heritage Dancers and their musicians.
Performers will be presented individually all during the day at various locations on the site.
Magnolia Mound Plantation is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is accredited by the American Association of Museums and is renowned for authentic preservation and restoration. For information, call (225) 343-4955.