The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host its last concert of the season, "Welcome Aboard,” at 10:30 a.m. May 14 in the Woman's Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Coffee will be served at 9:45 a.m.
Artists include tenor saxophonist Brian Babin, who will perform several popular tunes; the husband and wife team of Jan and Bill Grimes playing “It Might Be You” on piano and bass; harpists Rebecca Todaro and Cathy Anderson playing duets for harp by Cesar Franck and Isaac Albeniz; and a trio from traditional jazz group The Florida Street Blowhards playing selections from the early jazz repertoire. The trio is composed of Sam Irwin on trumpet, David Seymour on clarinet and David Randall on banjo.
Ken Nelson is the club's program chair, and Debbie Harris and Jessie Mulkey are the hospitality co-chairs.
Admission is free. For more information, visit brmusicclub.com.