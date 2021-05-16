The works of artists Rob Carpenter, David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley and Kristine Thompson are on exhibit at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, through May 27.
Carpenter's show, "Paths of Moving Points," features his ink-on-paper drawings that often are compared to tapestries or weavings.
In "Wandering and Wondering," Horton uses subconscious symbolism to imbue objects with a mysterious quality that asks viewers to sort it out.
Kelley's show, "Tumbling Stone," features still-life paintings with journey as the theme.
Thompson’s exhibit, "A Matter of Time," explores both emotional and social responses to death and mourning. Her work also considers the power of publicly circulated photos of violence and mourning.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.