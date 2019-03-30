The LSU Composer’s Forum, with guest artists from the Louisiana Sinfonietta, will present its Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive.
The concert will feature a wide variety of music written by living and classical composers and will be conducted by Brazilian conductor Leandro Gazineo, who is studying at LSU with Carlos Riazuelo, conductor of the LSU Symphony.
The program includes works by modern international composers, including Don Freud, professor of composition at Indiana University; David De Boor Canfield, whose music is frequently performed worldwide; and Greek composers Theodore Karathodoros, Athanasios Aronis, Athanasios Zervas and Sinfonietta maestro Dinos Constantinides.
The program also features selections by Beethoven, Debussy and Korngold.
LSU soprano Sandra Moon will sing "Marietta's Lied," the aria from the Korngold's "Die Tote Stadt." Longtime Sinfonietta flutist Sarah Beth Hanson will be a spotlighted performer, as well as Panamanian violinist Luis Casal and his brother, cellist Isaac Casal.
Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianasinfonietta.org.