- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has reopened and refreshed its exhibit, “Our Louisiana,” in its Main Gallery on the first floor. The show runs through Jan. 14, 2024, and explores the work of Louisiana-born and Louisiana-based artists from the 19th century through today. It also honors the collecting efforts of the LASM since its founding in 1962. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- "Changing Landscapes: Photographs Along the Solomon Northup Trail," featuring photos by Avoyelles Parish artist Jan Beauboeuf, opens Tuesday at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The show documents the current landscape of sites chronicled in Northup’s "Twelve Years a Slave." Beauboeuf photographed the trail, which traces the path of the kidnapped free man of color, who lived as a slave in central Louisiana until his rescue and return to Sarasota, New York. An opening reception will follow on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Seussical the Musical," opening Thursday, Feb. 3, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 and can be purchased by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
- The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee will open its 14th Performing Arts Series with Grammy-nominated music trio Sweet Cecilia at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. For tickets, call (225) 718-1574. For more information, visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host an "Art Talk" with Crow Museum Senior Curator of Asian Art Jacqueline Chao at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chao will discuss the museum’s current exhibition, "Universe of the Mind: Master Shen-Long." For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Lafayette Ballet Theatre's production of "Cinderella," set for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Drive, Lafayette. Tickets are $30-$58 and can be purchased by calling (337) 291-5555 or visiting ticketmaster.com.
- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is accepting entries for public art for the newly constructed DOTD building replacing the current Lake Charles district headquarters. The goal of the selected artwork is to speak to and inform about the work being done within the DOTD. The artwork also should complement the building and surrounding space. For more information, visit artsneworleans.org/opportunity/17615/.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
