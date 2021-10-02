The Philadelphia-based dance company Philadanco! will perform at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
This is Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's first performance of the 2021-2022 season.
Philadanco! has been instrumental in breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides in the dance world since its inception in 1970. The company's dancers are considered among the best in the world, and their work has been described as “a brilliant mix of miracle of skill, energy and artistry,” with performers of “virtuoso physicality."
Those attending must wear masks. Tickets are $30-$55 plus fees at manshiptheatre.org/show/philadanco.